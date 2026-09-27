Srikanth Odela’s The Paradise opened to Nani’s career-best numbers, but the action drama witnessed a sharp drop after its first day. The film has now crossed Rs 75 crore in India.

Srikanth Odela’s The Paradise opened to strong numbers with Nani recording his biggest opening yet, but the action drama has witnessed a sharp decline after its first day. Here’s its latest box office update.

The Paradise ,box office collection, so far

The Paradise hit theatres on Thursday following paid premieres on Wednesday. The film opened with Rs 46.25 crore, marking the biggest opening of Nani’s career. Of this, Rs 11.60 crore came from the evening premieres, while the film earned Rs 34.65 crore on its opening day.

However, the momentum did not continue into the second day. The film witnessed a significant drop and collected Rs 14.90 crore, according to industry tracking data.

As per the latest Sacnilk update, The Paradise had collected Rs 13.95 crore by 1 PM on Sunday. With this addition, the film’s total box office collection has reached Rs 75.10 crore so far.

Nani talks about the film’s unusual response

Despite the decline in collections, the makers held a success meet on Saturday. During the event, Nani spoke about the unusual pattern in the film’s audience response.

He said that films usually receive a positive response in the morning before witnessing a change by evening. However, he noted that The Paradise experienced the opposite pattern, with the response changing after its premieres.

About The Paradise

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena under Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and IVY Entertainment.

The film stars Nani, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal. Set in the 1980s, the action drama follows the Savaari tribe and their struggle for citizenship.