The Dhurandhar franchise revived Bombay Rockers' 'Aari Aari', leading to renewed fame for musician Navtej Singh Rehal. Ranveer Singh also thanked the Ambani family for their support, as the duology surpassed the Rs 3000 crore mark worldwide.

The Dhurandhar franchise captivated audiences not only with its gripping storyline and stellar performances, but also with its music, which elevated the overall cinematic experience.

Through Dhurandhar 2, the iconic Bombay Rockers' track 'Aari Aari' was revived, introducing the much-loved song to a new generation. Notably, the success of the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar franchise has also brought renewed attention to Bombay Rockers’ musicians Navtej Singh Rehal (Naf) and Thomas Sardorf.

Bombay Rockers' Comeback

Speaking to ANI at the Denmark Day celebrations in New Delhi, Navtej Singh Rehal opened up about the renewed fame he has received following the success of Dhurandhar. He also recalled how, years ago, he had begun to feel that the Bombay Rockers chapter was coming to an end. However, the film’s success made him realise that the show is still very much on. "Well, I actually thought many years ago that Bombay Rockers was coming to an end, but Dhurandhar has taught me differently. And I think we just got a really nice comeback, and after many years break, I've actually started making music again. So in a very, very like short time, you'll hear new music from me," Navtej expressed.

Ranveer Singh Expresses Gratitude

Meanwhile, recently, in Reliance's documentary film 'Parvah Hai Toh Parivar Hai', Ranveer Singh acknowledged the abundant love and appreciation showered by audiences on the 'Dhurandhar' franchise, expressing his gratitude to the Ambani family for placing their trust in the makers and backing the project. Ranveer further said that the Ambani family showed faith in him and supported him at a time when he was having a rough phase in his career.

"Dhurandhar was not an easy film to mount; it was not an easy film to execute. There were several challenges. Dhanke ke chot pe ja ke back karna conviction ke saath, that if this works out, we will be breaking new ground," he shared.

"I have to say I was given all the love, all the support and all the encouragement, even at a time when my movies were not doing well. Career hai, ups and downs hote rehte hain. But to have received that kind of support meant a lot to me. It's nothing short of a blessing, an honour, and a privilege to be associated with the Ambani family" Ranveer added.

Dhurandhar Duology's Box Office Triumph

With the phenomenal performance of both instalments, the combined worldwide gross of the Dhurandhar duology has surpassed the Rs 3000 crore mark, making it the first Indian film series ever to achieve this extraordinary feat. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the banner of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.