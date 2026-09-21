Sidharth Malhotra opened up about married life and fatherhood during his Bigg Boss 20 appearance with Salman Khan, who playfully teased the actor about his daughter and jokingly asked about another child.

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia recently appeared on Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar to promote their upcoming film The Vvaan: Force of the Forest. During the episode, Salman Khan turned the conversation towards Sidharth’s married life and his experience of becoming a father.

Salman Khan Asks Sidharth About Married Life

Salman asked Sidharth how married life and fatherhood had been treating him. The actor responded warmly, saying that everything was “very good.”

The conversation soon became playful when Salman recalled how he had once encouraged Sidharth to get married. He joked about Sidharth becoming a “sharmili dulhan” when the time finally came.

Sidharth also opened up about why he and Kiara Advani had kept their relationship away from the public eye for so long. He explained that they had chosen to keep their “raaz” private until they felt the right time had arrived.

Sidharth Calls Fatherhood His ‘Best Role’

Sidharth and Kiara became parents to daughter Saraayah Malhotra in July 2025 and later revealed her name publicly.

Speaking about fatherhood, Sidharth described it as “the best role possible.” He also spoke lovingly about his daughter, sharing that she was growing, learning new things and bringing immense happiness to their lives.

Sidharth and Kiara have largely maintained privacy around their daughter, although Kiara shared a brief first glimpse of Saraayah in January 2026.

Salman’s Joke About Sidharth Having Another Child

The fun conversation took another turn when Salman teased Sidharth about expanding his family. After Sidharth spoke about his daughter, Salman jokingly said, “Hopefully you will have another one soon!”

The remark appeared to be part of Salman and Sidharth’s light-hearted exchange on the show and was not presented as any announcement from Sidharth or Kiara.