Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed gratitude for the birthday wishes she received via a heartfelt Instagram post. She shared a picture of her cake and promised to always be herself. Family and friends, including Karisma and Soha Ali Khan, wished her.

Kareena's Heartfelt Gratitude

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has expressed much gratitude, thanking everyone for the warm wishes and messages that she received on her birthday. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Kareena shared a picture of her special birthday cake with a cute message that read, “Happy Birthday Amma!” She further added, “Thank you, everyone. I have felt the love in each and every message you’ve sent my way… I’m forever grateful, and I will only and always continue to be myself… To make the best choices I can, with all your love and positivity by my side… Onwards and upwards, peeps! Love you all, always and forever.”

Wishes From Family and Friends

Earlier on Monday, Kareena Kapoor received birthday wishes from her family members, friends, and fans across social media platforms. Her sister, Karisma Kapoor shared a nostalgic childhood photograph and wrote, “Happy birthday to the best sister ever. Always side by side Always twinning and winning Love you mostest #SisterLove #HairstyleGoals #HappyBirthday". View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also joined the birthday wishes, sharing a throwback photograph on her Instagram Stories featuring herself and Kareena. She captioned the image, "Happy happiest bday to hum sab ki favourite @kareenakapoorkhan," and added a pink heart illustration over the photograph.

Her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan joined the 1980s AI trend to give the birthday celebrations a retro twist, imagining Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, Soha and Kunal Kemmu in classic 1980s-inspired looks. Sharing the pictures, Soha wrote, “You were born in 1980 - a true blue '80s child so this seemed appropriate - happy happy birthday to my gorgeous, kind and loving sister-in-law.. Here's to being a style icon through every decade gone and all to come!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

On The Work Front

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was recently seen in 'Daayra', co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the crime thriller marks Kareena and Prithviraj’s outing as cops and opened in theatres on Friday to decent reviews from audiences and critics. (ANI)