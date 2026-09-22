Yami Gautam received her first National Film Award for Best Actress for ‘Article 370’. She described the honour as a matter of immense pride, adding that there was still much left for her to learn and accomplish in her journey as an artist.

'A Matter of Immense Pride': Yami Gautam on National Award Win

Yami Gautam, who received her first National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in the 2024 film ‘Article 370’, said there was still much left for her to learn and accomplish in her journey, while describing the honour as a matter of immense pride. After receiving the award from President Droupadi Murmu at the ceremony, Yami spoke about what the recognition meant to her. She said the honour was a proud moment for any artist who spends years working towards their dreams.

“I’m still trying to soak in this moment. It’s, it’s a great matter of pride and honour for any artist. Any film artist who’s worked all their life. And I say this, I’m sure, on behalf of all of us who have dreams, who come to the city with dreams. You don’t know what life has for you,” she said, while speaking to the media.

'Much More to Learn and Accomplish'

Yami also spoke about the importance of continuing to work hard and learn, even after receiving a major honour. Sharing her thoughts in Hindi, she said there was still a lot left for her to learn and many more roles to take up. “Aap mehnat karte rahiye, aap achha kaam karte rahiye, aur ek na ek din aisa hoga….Mujhe nahin pata main kahan pahunchi hoon. Meri journey mein abhi mujhe bahut kuch seekhna baaki hai, bahut kaam karna baaki hai. Ye apne aap mein hi itna bada samman hai, aur aisi jagah par, jo itni aitihasik jagah hai, bahut hi garv mehsoos hota hai,” she said.

The actor walked up to the stage with a smile and greeted the gathering with a traditional namaste before accepting the award. Her husband and filmmaker Aditya Dhar was also present at the ceremony and was seen watching the moment from the audience.

For the ceremony, Yami opted for a black saree with a golden border. She paired it with jhumkas and minimal jewellery and wore her hair in a neat bun decorated with white flowers.

About 'Article 370'

‘Article 370’, directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, is a 2024 Hindi political action thriller. The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar. It is inspired by true events and follows the events surrounding the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.