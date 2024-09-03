Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Visfot trailer: Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan look fierce in the race of love, betrayal and money

    The crime-thriller film 'Visfot' will be released on JioCinema on September 6.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 1:25 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 1:28 PM IST

    Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan, two of Bollywood's most well-known actors, are prepared to make an impact on OTT with their latest film, Visfot. The developers have released the official trailer, which will be available online in a few days. The trailer was released and made available on Monday, September 2. The 2-minute 47-second movie covers the lives of two men with dramatically different occupations and families. When Riteish Deshmukh finds his wife's adulterous affair, things quickly turn bad. Amidst the sorrow and heartbreak of the discovery, the couple loses track of their only kid. The clip's description reads, "A series of events leads to a tragic explosion, leaving one man wrongly accused of a crime he didn't commit." According to it, he uncovers a labyrinth of corruption and deception that threatens to destroy everything and everyone he cares about.

    Also read: Hina Khan health update: Actress completes 5 chemotherapy infusions, three more to go!

    About Visfot

    Visfot, a crime thriller film, will be released on JioCinema on September 6. According to supplementary information, it is based on the Venezuelan film Rock, Paper, Scissors, and its script was written by Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal. The film is directed by Kookie Gulati and stars Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh in the key roles. 

    Riddhi Dogra, Priya Bapat, Krystle D'Souza, Mahesh Manjrekar, Seema Biswas, Jisshu Sengupta, and other actors star in the film. It is produced by Sanjay Gupta and Anuradha Gupta under the company White Feather Films. Amjad Nadeem Aamir has been hired to compose music for the film. Shikhar Bhatnagar is the cinematographer, while Manish More is the editor.

