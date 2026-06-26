Virat Kohli thanked fans for the support at his 'one8' brand event, calling the venture a 'rocket ship'. He also humorously told Danish Sait he'd rather undersell a shoe priced after his Test runs than return to the format, saying he's 'done'.

Star batter Virat Kohli on Friday penned a thank-you note for his fans who showed up at his One8 event in Delhi. In an Instagram post, Kohli wrote, "2 years back I joined hands with Agilitas to build a dream - one8. On 21st June, we turned this audacious ambition into reality. Many of you came and witnessed not just the brand but the ecosystem we've built. When I looked around the room that evening, I saw belief. And it gives all of us at Agilitas immense courage to attempt what has never been done before with all our might. I can only say thank you, and welcome aboard this rocket ship." View this post on Instagram

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About The 'one8' Brand

Virat is the co-founder of the one8 brand, backed by sportswear startup Agilitas Sports, which is co-owned by Abhishek Ganguly. Under the brand, Virat has rolled out a large variety of sports and active lifestyle apparel, including footwear. The standout for the brand so far has been its shoe collection, which has received a great response from Virat fans and the general public so far.

Kohli's Humorous Quip on Test Cricket Return

Famous host and comedian Danish Sait, observing that one of the shoes of the brand cost 9,230 rupees, the same number as his Test runs, asked the 37-year-old if he would like to return to Test cricket in order to score more runs and boost the item's profitability, to which Virat humorously replied, "I would rather undersell, I'm done with it (Test cricket), thank you."

A Look Back at Kohli's Test Career

Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket in May last year, marking an end to an illustrious 14-year career which saw him dominate a variety of conditions, regions, and opponents in whites, both as a batter and captain.

Career Statistics

In his Test career, the 36-year-old made 123 appearances in white clothing, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties in 210 innings and the best score of 254*. He is India's fourth-highest run-getter in the format, behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921 runs), Rahul Dravid (13,265 runs) and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122 runs).

Prime Years and Captaincy Record

Between 2016 and 2019, Virat had one of the strongest batting primes ever for a Test cricketer, piling up 4,208 runs in 43 Tests at an average of 66.79, with 16 centuries and 10 fifties in 69 innings and the best score of 254*. This also included seven double centuries, most by a captain in Test cricket history.

He was India's most successful Test captain, with 40 wins in 68 matches, since he first took over the reins in 2014 during the tour of Australia in the absence of an injured MS Dhoni. (ANI)