Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi felicitated 62 awardees at the State Film Awards. He hailed Odia cinema's heritage and announced a new film policy, development of Kalinga Studio, and support for OTT content to boost the industry's growth.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi attended the '2023 and 2024 State Feature Film Awards Presentation Ceremony' at the Lok Seva Bhawan Convention Centre in Bhubaneshwar on Friday. He felicitated the 62 awardees for their contributions to the Odia film industry and honoured excellence in cinema at the ceremony.

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CM Hails Odia Cinema's Rich Heritage

While addressing the gathering, Odisha CM recounted the significance of Odia cinema in the state, saying that it represents "identity and cultural heritage of Odisha." He congratulated all award winners and artists associated with the film industry.

During his speech, CM Majhi said, "Odisha, which became a separate province in 1936, also witnessed the birth of Odia cinema in the same year with the making of the first Odia film Sita Bibaha by Mohan Sundar Deb Goswami. It has continuously progressed from mythological and spiritual themes to socially relevant subjects, delivering meaningful messages to society through films."

Odisha CM also highlighted the rich legacy of Odia cinema and recalled classic films such as 'Maya Miriga', 'Bhukha', 'Shesha Shrabana' and 'Hakim Babu', saying that it "brought recognition to Odia art and culture at national and international levels."

"Contemporary films such as 'DAMaN', 'Pratikshya', 'Sala Budha', 'Pushkara', 'Bou Buttu Bhuta' and 'Bara Badhu' have given Odia cinema a new identity and have earned appreciation from audiences across the country," said CM Mohan Charan Majhi.

New Film Policy and Industry Support Announced

CM Majhi also announced that the state government will provide international-level training to young talents, saying that it will also develop "Kalinga Studio into a major digital and post-production hub so that aspiring professionals need not leave Odisha for opportunities."

The CM invited filmmakers from across the country to choose Odisha as a filming destination, saying the state's forests, beaches, waterfalls and heritage sites make it an ideal location for cinema production and tourism.

While referring to the boom of OTT platforms, CM said, "OTT platforms have created new opportunities for Odia cinema by enabling films and web series to reach national and international audiences, adding that the government would support the digital promotion of Odia content."

Government Committed to Artist Welfare

"The government is committed to the welfare of artists and announced that a new film policy for Odisha would be introduced soon. The discussions have been held with members of the Odia film industry regarding its overall development," added CM Manjhi.

Urging both filmmakers and audiences to support Odia cinema, the CM said quality films rooted in Odia society and culture would attract viewers back to theatres. He appealed to audiences to watch Odia films in cinemas and support the thousands of artists and technicians whose livelihoods depend on the industry.

'Pushkara' and 'Ashram' Win Best Film Awards

National Award-winning movie 'Pushkara', along with 'My Sweet Housewife', have been jointly adjudged Best Film for 2023, while Ashram has won the Best Film award for 2024 at the 35th and 36th Odisha State Film Awards announced by the state government on Thursday. (ANI)