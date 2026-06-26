Megastar Amitabh Bachchan gave a shoutout to Ajay Devgn for his upcoming film 'Chauhaan'. Big B reacted after the makers unveiled a teaser where Devgn makes an entry to the iconic song 'Jumma Chumma De De'. The film is an action entertainer.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan gave a shout out to Ajay Devgn for his upcoming film 'Chauhaan'. On Thursday, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film. One of the biggest highlights of the announcement video was Ajay Devgn's entry to Big B's iconic osng Jumma Chumma De De. Now, Amitabh Bachchan has reacted to the announcement video.

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"T 5783(i) - Ajay in appreciation #CHAUHAAN aa raha hai," he posted.

T 5783(i) - Ajay in appreciation 🙏🏼❤️#CHAUHAAN aa raha hai. Link: https://t.co/HoTl6SvLrZ@ajaydevgn #JyotiDeshpande @aanandlrai #HimanshuSharma #NeerajYadav @jiostudios @colouryellow_in @ParagDesai — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 26, 2026

More About 'Chauhaan'

The announcement was made on social media on the birth anniversary of late action director Veeru Devgan. Paying tribute to his contribution to Indian cinema, the studio wrote, "Thank you Veeru Ji, for everything you gave to action cinema, and for a legacy that continues to inspire generations."

Described as "an action entertainer built for the big screen," the film brings Ajay Devgn back to a larger-than-life action hero role.

The actor, who has headlined several popular action films over the years, appears in a fierce new avatar in the first-look teaser.

Jio Studios is presenting and producing the project alongside Colour Yellow, making it one of the notable partnerships currently lined up in Hindi cinema.

Directed by Neeraj Yadav, Chauhaan is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aanand L Rai, and Himanshu Sharma. It is scheduled to be released on October 1, 2027. (ANI)