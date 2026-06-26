Anupam Kher is set to return to Bengali cinema as a producer after 26 years with 'Shuru Theke Shuru'. He also plans an acting school in West Bengal and will star in the upcoming sequel to his hit film 'Khosla Ka Ghosla'.

Actor Anupam Kher is set to return to Bengali cinema after 26 years as a producer for the upcoming movie titled 'Shuru Theke Shuru.' The actor shared his plan to establish an acting school in West Bengal. While interacting with the media, Anupam Kher announced his return to Bengali cinema by revealing details of the movie. The actor's last production venture in Bengali cinema was 'Bariwali', which was directed by Rituparno Ghosh and starred Kirron Kher in the lead role.

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"Anupam Kher Studio is going to make a Bangla film after 26 years. The company will produce it in collaboration with Friends Communication and Firdausul Hasan. Years ago, we made Bariwali with Rituparno Ghosh, and now making a new film again. Other than films, we have plans to establish an acting school here. The Chief Minister has offered warm wishes for our new project. The new film is titled "Shuru Theke Shuru". We have learnt a lot from Bengal, be it cinema, music, and literature," said Anupam Kher.

Anupam Kher on 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' sequel

Coming back to Anupam Kher's filmography, the actor will be next seen in the much-awaited sequel to 'Khosla Ka Ghosla.' The sequel will also feature Ranvir Shorey, Kiran Juneja, and Parvinn Dabass - the ones who portrayed the iconic Khosla family in the first film. Actor Tara Sharma, who was a part of the original film, also joined the cast for the upcoming sequel.

The original film 'Khosla Ka Ghosla', released in 2006 and directed by Dibakar Banerjee, became a cult favourite for its light-hearted story and strong performances. The film talked about issues like property scams and family conflicts in a simple yet funny way.

While talking to ANI recently, Kher expressed surprise at the movie's immense recall value and global celebration after announcing it on social media. "I did not know the movie had such a huge recall value. As soon as I announced it on my social media, people are celebrating it all over the world, and I have never seen a movie being celebrated in such a way. It broke a special kind of cliche of Indian cinema and became so popular. This movie will surely get a good response, and it will also be fun to watch. The movie will be released this year itself," said Anupam Kher.

The actor was last seen in the film 'Tanvi The Great', which starred debutant Shubhangi Dutt in the lead role.