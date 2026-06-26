Director SS Rajamouli announced that shooting for his film 'Varanasi' will be completed by October 2024. Speaking at the Annecy Animation Festival, he confirmed that all major action sequences for the Mahesh Babu-starrer are already filmed.

Director SS Rajamouli has revealed that the shooting of his upcoming magnum opus movie 'Varanasi' would be completed by October this year, reported Variety. Following his appearance at the Annecy Animation Festival for the unveiling of the first glimpse of 'Varanasi', the filmmaker spoke about the progress of the film, saying that the major portions of the movie's filming have been completed.

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"What I can say is we have completed a major portion of the shoot, all the important big spectacle action sequences are done. We are [now] into doing the smaller, interconnecting scenes so hopefully, by September, maybe a little bit into October, we should be finishing shooting," Rajamouli said, according to Variety.

Rajamouli on Filming in IMAX

Discussing whether shooting the film on the IMAX format had influenced the way he had approached the film creatively, Rajamouli said that it's quite the opposite.

"From the beginning, we knew the sequences that were conceived would be best justified in [the] Imax format - we didn't change anything just for the format," he says, noting that any adjustments made were minor, according to Variety.

"Because our eyes have been trained to shoot in the CinemaScope format, which obviously I love, [we were] just thinking about, we need to frame this [to] look good both in Imax as well as CinemaScope, the anamorphic framing, so that took a little bit of adjustment for the first few initial days. Then we understood how to do it," added Rajamouli.

'Varanasi' Cast and Release Date

Headlined by Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, 'Varanasi' has already generated immense buzz among fans and industry watchers alike.

Last year, SS Rajamouli announced the title of the film and introduced the character of Mahesh Babu, who was seen riding an ox while holding a trishul in his hands.

The movie is set to hit theatres on April 7, 2027. (ANI)