Ishaan Khatter has joined the jury at the 2026 Biarritz Film Festival in France, alongside Hollywood star Kristen Stewart. He shared pictures from the event, marking a significant international milestone in his career.

Adding another international milestone to his growing career, actor Ishaan Khatter joined the jury at the 2026 Biarritz Film Festival - Nouvelles Vagues in France alongside Hollywood actress and filmmaker Kristen Stewart.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In an Instagram post, Ishaan shared pictures from the festival where he could be seen posing alongside fellow jury members, including Stewart, Canadian actress Whitney Peak, French actor-director Raphaël Quenard, French filmmaker Nathan Ambrosioni, actor Suzy Bemba, Italian director Carolina Cavalli, and British actress Esme Creed-Miles. "In Biarritz with the coolest gang on jury duty. Replenishing my cinematic appetite Nouvelles Vagues baby. Viva cinema," Ishaan wrote in his caption. View this post on Instagram With this, the actor also became the Indian actor to be part of this year's jury lineup, placing him alongside artists and filmmakers from across the world in shaping conversations around contemporary global cinema.

He also included other pictures from his trip to France, showing him exploring the vibrant surroundings.

Earlier in May, Ishaan Khatter was invited to serve as a jury member at the prestigious Biarritz Film Festival.

Dedicated to celebrating young generations and emerging voices in cinema, the Biarritz Film Festival - Nouvelles Vagues has quickly become one of Europe's most closely watched festivals, spotlighting the future of global storytelling and contemporary cinema culture.

The Biarritz Film Festival will take place from June 23 to June 28 in the seaside city of Biarritz in the south of France, bringing together filmmakers, actors, and emerging creative voices from across the world.

On the work front

On the work front, Ishaan Khatter will be next seen in the upcoming fun-filled comic caper titled 'Jugaadu'. View this post on Instagram He also shared his first look from the film on Instagram and wrote, "Ladies and gentlemen, get ready for #JUGAADU - My first in and as! Cooking with an incredible and passionate team to bring you this riot of an entertainer in cinemas soon."

The film boasts a robust ensemble including Abhishek Banerjee, Jameel Khan, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Yamini Dass, Sukhwinder Chahal, and veteran Nirmal Rishi. (ANI)