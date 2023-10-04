Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma extend heartfelt message to cricket fans; Read DETAILS

    As the ICC 2023 World Cup nears, beloved cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma share a heartfelt message with cricket fans in India

    Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma extend heartfelt message to cricket fans; Read DETAILS SHG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 4, 2023, 5:54 PM IST

    The cricket fever is soaring at an all-time high as we approach the ICC 2023 World Cup, where all the cricket fans around the globe are united to support their national cricket teams. The World Cup commences in a ‘One Day International’ format where 10 national teams compete for the prestigious World Cup, every four years.

    This morning, India’s favourite batsman Virat Kohli shared a story on his Instagram handle humorously responding to the unavailability of tickets and public spaces for the upcoming ICC 2023 World Cup, requesting his friends to enjoy the most awaited event from their homes. His Instagram story read, “As we approach the World Cup, I would humbly like to tell all my friends know to not request me for tickets at all through the tournament. Enjoy from your homes pls” to which actress Anushka Sharma  responded with a humorous comment, “And let me just add… please don’t request me to help if your messages get unanswered. Thank you for understanding”.

    Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma extend heartfelt message to cricket fans; Read DETAILS SHG

    Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma extend heartfelt message to cricket fans; Read DETAILS SHG

    The fellow couple shared their thoughts on social media, understanding the kind of fanbase India has for Cricket. The stadiums are pre-booked by the fans months in advance along with cafes, bars, hotels, and other screening venues accommodating cricket fans at heavier than usual costs. However, not worrying on missing the much anticipated World Cup, Cricket fanatics can enjoy the match from the comfort of their homes on Star Sports which is home to India’s biggest cricket events that are live telecasted across India. Cricket enthusiasts who unfortunately could not get the tickets can watch the upcoming ICC 2023 Men's World Cup, on Star Sports.

    ALSO READ: 'Mumbai Diaries 2' trailer: Manoj Bajpayee to Ritesh Deshmukh, here's how celebs reacted to show's trailer

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2023, 5:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mahadev Betting Scam: Ranbir Kapoor called out by Enforcement Directorate, 14 more celebrities involved RKK

    Mahadev Betting Scam: 14 more celebrities under Enforcement Directorate scanner

    'Mumbai Diaries 2' trailer: Manoj Bajpayee to Ritesh Deshmukh, here's how celebs reacted to show's trailer RKK

    'Mumbai Diaries 2' trailer: Manoj Bajpayee to Ritesh Deshmukh, here's how celebs reacted to show's trailer

    Mahadev betting app case Actor Ranbir Kapoor summoned by Enforcement Directorate on October 6 gcw

    Actor Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED on October 6 in connection with Mahadev betting app case

    Koffee With Karan Season 8: Karan Johar drops in teaser, show to stream from THIS date RKK

    Koffee With Karan Season 8: Karan Johar drops in teaser, show to stream from THIS date

    Kunchacko Boban starrer 'Chaaver' to hit theatres tomorrow; First lyrical video out anr

    Kunchacko Boban starrer 'Chaaver' to hit theatres tomorrow; First lyrical video out

    Recent Stories

    AAP leader Sanjay Singh arrested in Delhi excise policy case after ED raids gcw

    AAP MP Sanjay Singh arrested by ED in Delhi excise policy case

    Karnataka HC slaps Rs 5 lakh fine to state govt over negligence of public toilet maintenance vkp

    Karnataka HC slaps Rs 5 lakh fine to state govt over negligence of public toilet maintenance

    Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2023 Google Pixel 7a available for Rs 31499 Check out how deal works gcw

    Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2023: Pixel 7a available for Rs 31,499; Check out how deal works

    Explained How money laundering allegations rocked Mahadev online betting app AJR

    Explained: How money laundering allegations rocked Mahadev online betting app

    Cricket Hyderabad biryani vs Karachi biryani grips World Cup 2023: Pakistan team rate the iconic dish (WATCH) osf

    Hyderabad biryani vs Karachi biryani grips World Cup 2023: Pakistan team rate the iconic dish (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon