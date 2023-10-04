Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Mumbai Diaries 2' trailer: Manoj Bajpayee to Ritesh Deshmukh, here's how celebs reacted to show's trailer

    After the 'Mumbai Diaries 2' trailer was out, fans and industry peers alike flooded their social media handles with praises.

    First Published Oct 4, 2023, 4:21 PM IST

    Ever since the trailer of the upcoming series 'Mumbai Diaries 2' was released, it has created a buzz over the internet. Not only netizens have loved the trailer but also celebrities across the Indian film industry look to their social media to applaud the series. The second season of the show, which will premiere on Prime Video on October 6, 2023, will follow the doctors, trainees, and employees of Bombay General Hospital as they deal with the aftermath of the terror attacks and the personal challenges that follow, as well as the devastation caused by the Mumbai floods.

    The fast-paced, intense drama stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande, and Prakash Belawadi, as well as newcomers Riddhi Dogra and Parambrata Chatterjee. Fans and industry peers alike flooded their social media handles with praises. Several major Indian celebs flocked to social media to show their love for this riveting medical drama.

    Actor Manoj Bajpayee congratulated the makers and cast of the film and also shared that the show is on his watchlist and that he is eager to watch the show. On the other hand, Ritesh Deshmukh wrote, "Another Winner from the Master Storyteller and my friend @nikkhiladvani." He also added that he found the trailer to be awesome and that the makers have come up with some really awesome content.

    Actress Tara Sutaria couldn't stop from expressing her view towards the trailer. She took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Cannot wait to watch Mumbai Diaries, my dearest Emmay family. Hugs and all my love to the team!!!"

    Watch the trailer

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Konkona Sensharma (@konkona)

    The series will be available on Prime Video on October 6.

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2023, 4:21 PM IST
