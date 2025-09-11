Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were once kicked out of a New Zealand café, recalls Jemimah Rodrigues, who shared a heartwarming story about their long chat during an unexpected meet-up with Smriti Mandhana.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently enjoying a peaceful and low-key life in London, away from the constant media attention they face in India. Unlike their usual public appearances and social media updates, the couple now prefers to keep their personal moments private, focusing on family and close friends.

Virat Kohli Inspires Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana

Recently, Indian women’s cricket star Jemimah Rodrigues shared a special experience she had with Virat and Anushka during the Indian cricket team’s tour in New Zealand. Speaking to Mashable India, Jemimah revealed that she and teammate Smriti Mandhana wanted to meet Virat to get his advice on improving their batting skills. The meeting soon turned into a casual get-together at a hotel café where both the men’s and women’s teams were staying.

Anushka Sharma was also present, making the meeting even more memorable. Jemimah recalled Virat encouraging her and Smriti by saying, “You both have the power to change women’s cricket, and I can see that happening.” What started as a cricket discussion quickly evolved into a warm, heartfelt conversation about life, family, and ambitions.

Jemimah described the four-hour chat as feeling like a reunion of old friends. “The only reason we stopped was because the café staff asked us to leave,” she said with a smile.

Back in London, Virat and Anushka are dedicating their time to their family, spending quality moments with their children, Vamika and Akaay. Fans often spot the family enjoying outings and quiet time together, away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai. This period of calm and togetherness seems to be exactly what the couple needed as they balance their busy careers with personal life.