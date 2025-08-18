Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were recently spotted enjoying a casual walk in London, and the adorable moment instantly caught fans’ attention. A video of the couple’s stroll is now going viral, sparking heartwarming reactions across social media.

Once again Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are winning everyone's hearts with their adorable yet most simple chemistry. A video of this star couple taking a stroll through the streets of London has gone viral, yet again proving that fans can never have enough of their off-screen moments together.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s London Walk

Fans shared this very short clip on several platforms, where the couple was seen walking hands casually, attired in cozy casual wears. Their relaxed identity has left many people staring open-mouthed in awe. The clip spread like wildfire as fans began to propound it around the length and breadth of Twitter, Instagram, and fan pages. Candid moments like these, however, mark the high end of what can be conceivably defined as glamor. Celebrities generally make headlines for such upscale appearances, yet this uniquely candid one just struck straight down to charm.

Fans React With Love

And, as you might expect, the internet was coming down by the bucket-load with the reactions. Admirers would praise the couple for their simplicity and unpretentiousness, despite both his and her superstar statuses. Some referred to them as the "cutest couple," while others pointed out how their relationship exudes positivity. Thousands of likes and shares swiftly followed, making it another viral incident for “Virushka”.

Kohli and Anushka: London's Ties

London was a very special place for this couple. Virat Kohli often goes to the UK with Team India for cricketing fixtures, and Anushka has travelled with him on his breaks a number of times. More than once, the couple has been seen relishing family time with daughter, Vamika, far away from India's media glare. Another round in this context was exactly for this: their preference for quite simple, quality time shared within the highly torturous schedule.

Celebrities with Normalcy

Being two of India's biggest icons - Virat Kohli as cricket's living legend and Anushka as Bollywood's leading actress - the couple does create a balance between celebrity and normalcy. Moments like this are what remind fans that beyond the fanfare, there is a couple that enjoys the simple things in life-walking down the streets of London, supporting each other's careers, or just living life as a family with simple joys.

Steal-it celebrity culture; it gets to the core because it tempers two otherwise forever-there stars. People love their softer, more personal side, an appeal that makes them more relatable and lovable. Of course, in this day and age, when privacy is at a premium for celebrities, all of this seems very authentic and wholesome because they actually enjoy each other's company even on a day off.