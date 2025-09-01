Mrunal Thakur’s recent remark, “She is not working, but I am,” has sparked a storm online, with many assuming it was aimed at Anushka Sharma. The comment comes years after a similar statement by Bipasha Basu.

As with all Bollywood stars, the ones who attract controversies sometimes in the center of storm, not because of their film, but a singular statement from every odd souls. Just the other day, Mrunal Thakur, who will be seen in Sikandar Over Sikkim 2 (SOS 2), created a furor on social media after her interview comments were taken as some sort of thinly veiled jab toward Anushka Sharma.

What Mrunal Thakur Said

Mrunal Thakur candidly discussed matters of personal and professional life and how she continues to work consistently. She said, “She is not working, but I am…” This was immediately marked by many netizens to Anushka Sharma, who has taken a back seat from films with motherhood.

Though Mrunal was not taking any names, the stir her comments created was enough to set blogs and Twitter on fire. Bipasha Basu had made a near-similar comment a few years back, eliciting public debates regarding professional commitments versus personal priorities in Bollywood.

Netizens Went in Somewhat Strongly

The remarks did not go down well with the fans. Many accused Mrunal of showing disrespect toward Anushka Sharma, an actress much venerated for her performances in films such as NH10, Pari, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Anushka's taking a break from acting duties after her daughter Vamika was born was said to have been a personal choice, and fans felt that it was not fair to compare her motherhood with any career.

Reactions poured in from X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram:

"Comparing yourself with Anushka Sharma? She has already proved her worth."

"Mrunal should focus on her own films instead of commenting on someone else's career."

"This is precisely why stars should think twice before making statements."

The Bipasha Basu Connection

This particular controversy called to mind another interview by Bipasha Basu in which she too had said that she was working through-the-ages while others like her were taking a sabbatical. Just as Bipasha's then-were words divided opinion, so too have Mrunal Thakur's now-with some finding confidence in them and others finding a reason to look down on her.

Mrunal's Career Usage

Bipasha Basu has had her statement dwell in the waters of Mrunal Thakur, the young lady who has steadily risen with performances in Jersey, Sita Ramam, and Hi Nanna, currently trying to find her place down as a strong name in commercial cinema. With SOS 2 lurking in the shadows, the timing of her comments was curiously placed. Sometimes, controversies could keep stars in the limelight, but too much negative publicity could be a disadvantage for one trying to develop a long-lined fan base.