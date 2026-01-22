Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma feature in a new Dubai tourism campaign, charming fans with playful surprises, travel adventures and natural chemistry, as they explore the city’s iconic locations together in a fun and heartwarming video.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma have come together for a new Dubai tourism advertisement that has quickly caught attention online. Shared across social media platforms, the campaign shows the couple enjoying Dubai’s iconic locations while surprising each other with fun activities. Their natural chemistry and playful energy make the ad both entertaining and relatable.

Playful Challenges Across Dubai

The advertisement begins with Virat and Anushka admiring Dubai’s stunning skyline. Virat dares Anushka to surprise him, leading to a series of exciting experiences across the city. From a private lunch in the desert to wildlife encounters and beachside games, the couple explores Dubai’s diverse attractions. The visuals beautifully capture the city’s luxury while keeping the tone warm and personal.

Fun Banter and Competitive Spirit

One of the highlights of the campaign is the couple’s lighthearted banter. During a beach volleyball game, Anushka wins and teasingly claims she’s the better athlete. Virat quickly responds by calling himself the better dancer. Their laughter, inside jokes, and friendly competition add charm to the film, making their bond feel genuine and effortless.

A Sweet Surprise at the End

The ad concludes at their hotel, where Virat models outfits chosen by Anushka and entertains her with dance moves. The most touching moment comes when Anushka surprises Virat with his favourite comfort food, chole bhature. Despite his strict diet, the dish brings back fond memories of his Delhi roots, adding an emotional layer to the campaign.

The Dubai tourism advertisement has received widespread praise from fans, who loved the couple’s chemistry and the cinematic storytelling. By blending romance, humour, and travel, the campaign successfully showcases Dubai while celebrating Virat and Anushka’s joyful relationship.