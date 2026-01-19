During an interview with Men’s XP, Harshit Rana opened up about his first interaction with Anushka Sharma. After a match, he walked into the dressing room and found her there. Unsure how to address her and wanting to be respectful, Harshit went with a safe choice and called her “ma’am.”

Before the moment could get any more awkward, Virat Kohli stepped in, and completely changed the tone. With a smile and his usual wit, Virat told the youngster not to call her ma’am and instead address her as “bhabhi.” The light-hearted comment instantly eased Harshit’s nerves and turned the situation into a laugh-filled exchange.