- Home
- Sports
- When Virat Kohli Told Harshit Rana to Say ‘Bhabhi’, Not ‘Ma’am’ to Anushka Sharma; Read On
When Virat Kohli Told Harshit Rana to Say ‘Bhabhi’, Not ‘Ma’am’ to Anushka Sharma; Read On
Virat Kohli’s playful dressing room moment during India’s Champions Trophy campaign showed his lighter side, as young pacer Harshit Rana recalled being told to call Anushka Sharma ‘bhabhi’, not ‘ma’am’, with laughter
Virat’s Playful Dressing Room
Not every moment in a cricket dressing room is about tactics or pressure. Some stories stand out simply because they reveal the human side of the game. One such heart-warming and funny moment from India’s 2025 Champions Trophy campaign has now caught fans’ attention, thanks to young pacer Harshit Rana and a classic Virat Kohli reaction.
A Nervous First Meeting
During an interview with Men’s XP, Harshit Rana opened up about his first interaction with Anushka Sharma. After a match, he walked into the dressing room and found her there. Unsure how to address her and wanting to be respectful, Harshit went with a safe choice and called her “ma’am.”
Before the moment could get any more awkward, Virat Kohli stepped in, and completely changed the tone. With a smile and his usual wit, Virat told the youngster not to call her ma’am and instead address her as “bhabhi.” The light-hearted comment instantly eased Harshit’s nerves and turned the situation into a laugh-filled exchange.
Virat Kohli’s Trademark Humour
The fun didn’t stop there. When Harshit explained that he was meeting Anushka for the first time, Virat jokingly pointed out the contrast in his behaviour. He laughed and mentioned how Harshit had recently poured champagne on him in celebration, yet was being overly formal with Anushka moments later.
Harshit later summed up the Indian star perfectly, saying Virat loves cracking jokes and keeping the environment relaxed. For a young player, such moments make a big difference, helping them feel comfortable and included in the team setup.
A Quiet Life Away From Cricket
While moments like these delight fans, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have chosen a largely private life off the field. Since 2024, the couple has been living in London with their children, daughter Vamika and son Akaay. Married since 2017, they continue to balance global fame with a grounded, family-first approach.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.