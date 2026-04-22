A viral video of Vijay Varma with Aaliyah Qureishi after a Mumbai dinner outing has sparked dating buzz, leaving fans curious amid ongoing chatter about his reported breakup with Tamannaah Bhatia.

Vijay Varma was recently seen stepping out with Aaliyah Qureishi in Mumbai, and the videos are now all over social media. The two were spotted outside a Japanese restaurant, dressed casually and looking relaxed. They didn’t try to hide from the paparazzi, but kept things quick and simple as they got into their car.

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What caught everyone’s attention was their easy vibe. In the viral clips, Vijay and Aaliyah are seen laughing and chatting, making the moment feel natural and unplanned. That small glimpse was enough to spark curiosity among fans online.

Buzz Around His Personal Life

This outing has come at a time when there have already been reports about Vijay’s alleged breakup with Tamannaah Bhatia. While neither of them has spoken about it publicly, the news had already created a lot of chatter.

So when this video surfaced, people were quick to connect the dots. Social media was filled with questions, with many users bringing up Tamannaah and others wondering what Vijay’s equation with Aaliyah might be.

Who is Aaliyah Qureishi

Aaliyah Qureishi, known for her work as both an actress and singer, has been gradually making a name for herself in the industry. Her appearance alongside Vijay has only added to the intrigue, with many wondering if there’s more than just friendship between them.

Vijay Shares His Thoughts

Amid all the attention, Vijay has spoken honestly about how social media affects him. He mentioned that things online have become very direct and sometimes harsh, which can be difficult to handle.

For now, he seems to be taking things in stride. Despite the speculation, Vijay is keeping his focus on work, letting the buzz settle on its own.

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