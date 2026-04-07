Prime Video has released the trailer for 'Matka King', starring Vijay Varma as a cotton trader who builds a gambling empire in 1960s Bombay. Created by Nagraj Manjule, the series will premiere globally on April 17 and also features an ensemble cast.

Prime Video on Tuesday unveiled the trailer of its upcoming Original drama 'Matka King', headlined by Vijay Varma, with the series set for a global premiere on April 17 across India and more than 240 countries and territories. Created and written by Abhay Koranne, and created, written, and directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, 'Matka King' is set against the backdrop of a rapidly transforming Bombay in the 1960s.

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The series follows the journey of Brij Bhatti, played by Vijay Varma, a cotton trader whose ambition leads him to build a gambling empire, turning 'Matka' from an elite indulgence into a nationwide phenomenon. The newly released trailer offers a glimpse into Bhatti's rise, tracing his pursuit of success in post-Independence India. It presents a layered narrative of ambition and consequence, where "what starts as a dream could shatter everything." With a fast-paced tone, the show explores themes of power, risk, and personal cost, raising the central question: will the Matka King's dream endure or collapse under pressure?

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Vijay Varma on his 'Exhilarating Journey'

Vijay Varma described the project as creatively fulfilling, saying, "Working in Matka King has been an exhilarating journey. Bringing this world and this character to life was both challenging and deeply fulfilling, especially in the backdrop of a different era altogether that I had never explored before." He added, "At its heart, Matka King is a story of ambition, power, and the price one pays for success, which I feel is universal, and will therefore be an engaging watch for audiences in India and around the world."

Ensemble Cast on Their Roles

The ensemble cast also includes Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Gulshan Grover, supported by a wide roster of actors in pivotal roles.

Kritika Kamra highlighted the depth of her character, stating, "My character in Matka King is quite different from anything I have done until now. It challenged me to delve into her world of choices, ambitions, and resilience." She added that the series "tells a story about people, power, and personal journeys," expressing excitement for its global release.

Sai Tamhankar, who plays Bhatti's wife Barkha, emphasized the complexity of her role. "On the surface, one may think that Barkha is a typical middle-class housewife. However, she is actually nuanced and layered, a forward-thinking, independent woman," she said, noting that the series explores "ambitions, choices, complex human relationships, and personal journeys."

The Vision Behind the Series

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur of Roy Kapur Films described the project as a "bold bet," adding, "Set against the volatile, fast-evolving landscape of 1960s Bombay, the series explores ambition, identity, and the price one can pay in the pursuit of legitimacy and respect."

Director Nagraj Popatrao Manjule underscored the scale and vision behind the show. "Matka King is more than a period drama. It tells the story of a man who dares to fight for respect, pursue his dreams, and in doing so, changes the ecosystem around him," he said.

Produced by Roy Kapur Films, Aatpat, and SMR Entertainment, Matka King will stream exclusively on Prime Video starting April 17. (ANI)