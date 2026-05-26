The FWICE directive is not a legal or government-imposed ban. Instead, it is an industry-level call asking affiliated workers and technicians not to collaborate with the actor on ongoing or upcoming shoots. Since filmmaking relies heavily on coordinated support from multiple departments, such directives can impact productions significantly. Reports further suggested that Ranveer Singh may not be able to shoot or begin new projects in India until the matter involving Don 3 and its producers reaches a resolution.