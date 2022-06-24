Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls Trailer out: Here's why actor ventured into the jungle

    Produced by Banijay Asia & The Natural Studios, "Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls" will premiere on July 8 on Netflix.

    Mumbai, First Published Jun 24, 2022, 10:00 PM IST

    Bollywood star Ranveer Singh on Friday said he was yearning for an opportunity to try his hand at something new in his professional career, a wish that came true with his Netflix special "Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls". 

    In the special, the actor will venture into the depths of the wild to find a rare flower for his lady love in the forests of Serbia, with viewers picking the course of his escapades.

    At the trailer launch event in Mumbai, the 36-year-old actor said after acting in films for 12 years, he felt it was time for him to attempt newer experiences professionally besides cinema.  

    "I felt my life has become (just the) same. It is a bit of a flat line. I have worked for 12 years, and I have survived. Here I did my camera test, gave an audition (in this studio), kept doing movies, and attained success. You need to have new experiences," he said.

    "I was discussing with my baby (Deepika) that my experiences are flat, and as an actor, you need to have different experiences so that you can improve. I felt I was getting into my comfort zone, and soon enough, I got this offer. This is a fresh offering in the adventure reality genre," Singh told reporters in Mumbai.

    The actor revealed that he recently attended a summit with his wife Deepika Padukone, where he met a few people who told him that the entertainment industry would have to up its game to engage with the audience. 

    "I was told the entertainment industry people will have to up their game as in the next level you will have to engage the audience in an interactive way. If they are not participating, not interacting they are not getting it," he added. 

    In "Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls", Singh ventures out into the jungle and does his stunts for the first time ever while picking up new survival skills. 

    The "83" star said that during his journey on "Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls", he felt fearful many times, but he took the leap of faith to overcome his fears. "Sometimes fear can stop you and limit you. It can stop you from taking the next step, from growing and evolving. Don't let fear have that control or power over you. It will stop you," he said.

    "One has to keep moving forward. Fear is one thing that, when you experience it, you must feel it, deal with it, process it and overcome it. You have to take that leap of faith," Singh added.

    Produced by Banijay Asia & The Natural Studios, "Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls" will premiere on July 8 on Netflix.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2022, 10:01 PM IST
