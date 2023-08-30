Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vikrant Massey to portray Ruskin Bond's Journey in Niranjan Iyengar's upcoming directorial debut film

    Vikrant Massey, the versatile actor who recently stunned audiences with his transformative role in '12th Fail,' is gearing up for yet another exciting venture. 

    First Published Aug 30, 2023, 1:55 PM IST

    Massey, who has time and again demonstrated his acting prowess, is all set to collaborate with debutant director Niranjan Iyengar for a film based on the life of the renowned author Ruskin Bond. The teaser of '12th Fail' left everyone in awe as Vikrant Massey embraced a fresh persona as a Hindi medium student. While still basking in the accolades for his portrayal in this distinctive role, Massey will now also be seen in a completely new avatar. Alongside his lead role in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's upcoming project, he is set to embark on Niranjan Iyengar's directorial debut, which promises to bring to life the captivating story of none other than Ruskin Bond.

    It wouldn't be unreasonable to state that Massey has become a favourite among a wide range of demographics due to his ability to go effortlessly from playing the boy-next-door to delving into the depths of complex characters such as Rishu in 'Haseen Dilruba' and Shyamal Chatterjee in 'Death In The Gunj'. As he prepares to step into the shoes of Ruskin Bond, audiences can undoubtedly look forward to witnessing yet another remarkable performance that showcases his remarkable acting range. Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be seen in 12th Fail, Sector 36, and an untitled next with debut director Niranjan Iyengar.

