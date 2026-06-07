Actor Vikrant Massey and cricketer Jitesh Sharma attended the Viksit Bharat-MY Bharat Youth Convention in New Delhi, praising the nation's sporting advancements and PM Modi's support for athletes.

Vikrant Massey attended the Viksit Bharat-MY Bharat Youth Convention event on Saturday in New Delhi. The actor lauded the positive development in Indian sports. While talking to the media, Vikrant Massey said, "The message is very simple. We all know that India is the youngest nation in the world; we all bear significant responsibilities. I was present at this program with Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. He shared a lot of insights with me regarding the youth. And we are all witnessing the changes in sports, especially the transformation in sports infrastructure over the last few years. Whether it is the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, or National Games, we see that we are winning medals; our capabilities are growing on the global stage."

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Jitesh Sharma on PM Modi's Support for Sports

Indian cricketer Jitesh Sharma expressed pride in participating in the Youth for Viksit Bharat-MY Bharat Youth Convention event and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his active support of Indian sports. In line with PM Modi's vision of empowering youth as the driving force behind the journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047, Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat), under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), organised the 'Youth for Viksit Bharat, MY Bharat Youth Convention' on Saturday at Thyagaraj Stadium, New Delhi. Speaking to reporters, Jitesh Sharma highlighted how PM Modi closely follows athletes' performances, encourages them, and recalled how he personally motivated the Indian team after the 2023 World Cup final loss in Ahmedabad. Jitesh also described India's back-to-back trophy wins as a rare achievement and emphasised that the efforts of administrators behind such successes often do not receive the recognition they deserve.

"It always feels good when the topic is youth; seeing your fellow players progress brings great joy. I feel very proud to have been invited here for this. I want to say that I am a huge fan of PM Modi," Jitesh Sharma said. "When India lost the 2023 World Cup, he personally visited the dressing room and motivated the team. If you ask me seriously, it is a huge achievement because winning back-to-back trophies is very rare. Yet, the hard work behind it--specifically that of the administration--often goes unacknowledged, as the focus usually remains on the players," he said.

About the MY Bharat Youth Convention

MY Bharat Youth Convention brought together more than 6,000 young participants from across the country, representing diverse backgrounds, including students, young professionals, young women, entrepreneurs, content creators, innovators, emerging leaders and achievers. (ANI)