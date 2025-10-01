Vikrant Massey has opened up about his film choices, saying he prefers stories “rooted in culture” that reflect the real India beyond metropolitan cities. The actor emphasized that Mumbai and Delhi, while modern, do not represent the Bharat.

Currently Trending due to unique selections of Movies and web series is actor Vikrant Massey. He has along the line given a candid mention regarding his projects of preference. According to him, he likes working for films that are "rooted in culture" and convey the truth of "real Bharat," which is beyond the border of cities like Mumbai and Delhi.

Vikrant Massey Breaks Silence On Choice Of Films

Vikrant Massey has often been recognized for opting for roles that move beyond mainstream Bollywood glamour. Whether movies like Chhapaak or HIT: The First Case, he has been choosing scripts that reverberate with the audience at a deeper cultural level. In his recent statement, he further elaborated, "I want to keep doing films that are rooted in culture. Cities like Mumbai and Delhi are modern, fast-paced, and globalized, but they don't represent the real Bharat-the heartland, the villages, and the untold stories of our people."

Tales of Cultural Treasury

For Vikrant Massey, cinema is more than mere entertainment. According to him, it defines the details of Indian society. Such cities, towns, countryside, or places rich in culture present a more realistic picture of India. "Cinema can connect people to their roots," said he. "I feel a responsibility to choose stories that are not just entertaining but also culturally significant."

Balancing Art and Bad Mainstream

While most actors would gravitate towards more bustling, bigger-budget, city-centric films, Vikrant Massey has been able to maintain a rather fine balance between commercial appeal and artistic taste. He has succeeded in carving a niche for himself in that area through content-driven films. Projects like Haseen Dillruba and Love Hostel indicate his capacity to handle strong characters while keeping a wider audience in scope.