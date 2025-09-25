Vikrant Massey has confirmed his role in Dostana 2, replacing Kartik Aaryan. The Dharma film is back on track, with Lakshya still on board and a surprise female lead yet to be revealed.

After years of speculation and silence, Dostana 2 is officially back on track, and with a fresh new cast. Actor Vikrant Massey has confirmed that he will be playing one of the lead roles in Karan Johar’s long-delayed project, marking his first collaboration with Dharma Productions.

From Rumours to Revelation

Initially announced in 2019, Dostana 2 was to star Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Lakshya. However, the film hit a major roadblock when Kartik Aaryan exited the project following reported creative differences with the makers. Since then, fans wondered whether the film had been shelved entirely.

Now, putting an end to all speculation, Vikrant Massey has not only confirmed his involvement but also hinted at what’s in store.

"I am doing 'Dostana 2'. I don't know why I'm not talking about it. It's my first Dharma film," said Vikrant in a recent media interaction.

The actor, known for portraying grounded, realistic roles, revealed that Dostana 2 will show him in a never-before-seen avatar wearing designer clothes, stylish sunglasses, and shooting in European locations.

A New Desi Girl?

While Vikrant confirmed that Lakshya is still part of the project, he chose to stay tight-lipped about the film’s leading lady.

"Let the girl be a surprise. It's better if Karan sir makes that announcement," he said, sparking curiosity.

According to reports, Sreeleela has now replaced Janhvi Kapoor in the film, though an official confirmation is still awaited.

A Sequel to a Cult Classic

Dostana 2 is billed as a spiritual sequel to the 2008 hit Dostana, which starred Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the latter becoming an iconic “Desi Girl” with the film. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Karan Johar, the original was a massive hit for its bold concept and music.

The sequel is expected to carry forward the franchise’s quirky, glamorous vibe, while introducing a modern storyline and new faces.

Release Timeline

While production timelines are still under wraps, media reports suggest that 'Dostana 2' is slated for release in late 2026.

With Vikrant Massey stepping into the world of glitz and glamour, fans are eager to see how this unexpected casting change will reshape the much-awaited sequel.