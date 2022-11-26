Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vikram Gokhale's health update: Actor showing signs of slow but steady improvement, find out more here

    Earlier on Saturday, Shirish Yadkikar, PRO of Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, where the veteran actor was hospitalised, gave an update on his Gokhale's health, saying that the actor's health had 'deteriorated' and that he was on life support.

    Vikram Gokhale's health update: Actor showing signs of slow but steady improvement, find out more here sur
    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Nov 26, 2022, 1:36 PM IST

    The health of the veteran actor Vikram Gokhale is showing steady but slow improvement, the authorities of a Pune hospital where he is undergoing treatment said. Vikram Gokhale recently has been undergoing treatment at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital due to health complications. "Gokhale is showing slow but steady improvement. He is opening his eyes and moving his limbs and can likely be off ventilator support in the next 48 hours," said the spokesperson of the hospital, Shirish Yadkikar.

    Also Read | Drishyam 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn's film to cross the magical 3 figure mark

    His high blood pressure and heartbeats are stable, he also added. The news of the actor's death spread like wildfire a few days ago. His family refused the news reports of his death that emerged on the internet late Wednesday night. Gokhale's wife, Vrushali Gokhale, confirmed that the 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' actor was "still alive".
    "He slipped into a coma yesterday afternoon, and after that, he has not responded to touch. He is on a ventilator. Doctors will decide (today) morning what to do, depending on whether he's improving, sinking or not responding," Vrushali said. 

    Also Read | Squid Game actor O Yeong-su charged with sexual misconduct

    Vrushali further informed that Gokhale has been in Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital since November 5. "He improved a bit but slipped again. He has had many issues, like in the heart and kidneys. He has had a multiple-organ failure at the moment," she added.
    He is known for his roles in many movies. Gokhale, an actor equally at home in television, theatre and movies, has acted in many  Bollywood and Marathi films, including the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "Agneepath" (1990), "Natsamrat" (2015), "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" (2007) and "Mission Mangal" (2019) and his latest release is the Marathi film "Godavari".

    Last Updated Nov 26, 2022, 3:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passes away at the age of 82 gcw

    Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passes away in Pune

    Avatar 2 James Cameron directorial sold over 15000 tickets within 3 days in India gcw

    Avatar 2: James Cameron's directorial sold over 15,000 tickets within 3 days in India

    Fatima Sana Shaikh shares unseen photos from Ira Khan Nupur Shikhare engagement See heartfelt post gcw

    Fatima Sana Shaikh shares unseen photos from Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare engagement; See post

    Squid Game actor O Yeong su charged with sexual misconduct gcw

    Squid Game actor O Yeong-su charged with sexual misconduct

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Isheeta Chakrvarty and Joel Jacob

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Isheeta Chakrvarty and Joel Jacob

    Recent Stories

    Indian Army honours retired havildar on his 100th birthday see heartwarming post netizens react gcw

    Indian Army honours retired havildar on his 100th birthday; netizens react

    ISRO successfully launches Oceansat, eight nanosatellites into space - adt

    ISRO successfully launches Oceansat, eight nanosatellites into space; check details

    Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passes away at the age of 82 gcw

    Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passes away in Pune

    Avatar 2 James Cameron directorial sold over 15000 tickets within 3 days in India gcw

    Avatar 2: James Cameron's directorial sold over 15,000 tickets within 3 days in India

    KMAT 2022: Registration deadline ends today, November 26; check required documents, steps to apply - adt

    KMAT 2022: Registration deadline ends today, November 26; check required documents, steps to apply

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon