Vikram Gokhale's health update: Actor showing signs of slow but steady improvement, find out more here

Earlier on Saturday, Shirish Yadkikar, PRO of Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, where the veteran actor was hospitalised, gave an update on his Gokhale's health, saying that the actor's health had 'deteriorated' and that he was on life support.

The health of the veteran actor Vikram Gokhale is showing steady but slow improvement, the authorities of a Pune hospital where he is undergoing treatment said. Vikram Gokhale recently has been undergoing treatment at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital due to health complications. "Gokhale is showing slow but steady improvement. He is opening his eyes and moving his limbs and can likely be off ventilator support in the next 48 hours," said the spokesperson of the hospital, Shirish Yadkikar.

Also Read | Drishyam 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn's film to cross the magical 3 figure mark

His high blood pressure and heartbeats are stable, he also added. The news of the actor's death spread like wildfire a few days ago. His family refused the news reports of his death that emerged on the internet late Wednesday night. Gokhale's wife, Vrushali Gokhale, confirmed that the 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' actor was "still alive".

"He slipped into a coma yesterday afternoon, and after that, he has not responded to touch. He is on a ventilator. Doctors will decide (today) morning what to do, depending on whether he's improving, sinking or not responding," Vrushali said.

Also Read | Squid Game actor O Yeong-su charged with sexual misconduct

Vrushali further informed that Gokhale has been in Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital since November 5. "He improved a bit but slipped again. He has had many issues, like in the heart and kidneys. He has had a multiple-organ failure at the moment," she added.

He is known for his roles in many movies. Gokhale, an actor equally at home in television, theatre and movies, has acted in many Bollywood and Marathi films, including the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "Agneepath" (1990), "Natsamrat" (2015), "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" (2007) and "Mission Mangal" (2019) and his latest release is the Marathi film "Godavari".