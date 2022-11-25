Drishyam 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn's film to cross the magical 3 figure mark
Ajay Devgn's film Drishyam 2 is going strong on weekdays. The movie crosses Rs 100 crore within 1 week. Check out the box office collection of Ajay Devgn-led Drishyam 2
The Ajay Devgn-starring Drishyam 2 had a successful opening week, grossing over Rs. 100 cr. Following a great opening weekend, the movie continued to hold up well over the week, with daily declines of only 10%.
Although the genre has its limits, the sequel factor has helped the movie draw in more viewers than it would have otherwise. Only Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva had a better opening week this year for an unadulterated Hindi picture than Drishyam 2.
On its first Thursday, Drishyam 2 brought in about Rs. 8.60 crore, down barely 10% from Wednesday's levels and demonstrating a good trend. Despite the eagerly anticipated release of Bhediya, the strong trend has also ensured that the movie would have solid retention of shows in its second ticketing week.
To maintain its trajectory toward a lifetime total of more than Rs. 200 cr nett, Drishyam 2 will aim for a second-week domestic figure of about Rs. 50 cr. The film can surpass The Kashmir Files in lifetime box office revenue, even if becoming the top-grossing Hindi picture of the year for an unadulterated Hindi film is a difficult feat.
Given that it stars Ajay Devgn, Drishyam 2 is doing very well abroad. The first week's gross receipts from the international circuit are 3 million dollars. The film will try to attain the 5 million dollar mark in its lifespan and find a spot in the top 5 greatest foreign grossers of 2022 for a sober Hindi picture.
The day-wise nett India collections of Drishyam 2 are as follows:-
Friday - Rs. 15 cr
Saturday - Rs. 21 cr
Sunday - Rs. 27 cr
Monday - Rs. 11.75 cr
Tuesday - Rs. 10.5 cr
Wednesday - Rs. 9.65 cr
Thursday - Rs. 8.60 cr
Total = Rs. 103.50 cr