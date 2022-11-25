Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Drishyam 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn's film to cross the magical 3 figure mark

    First Published Nov 25, 2022, 12:33 PM IST

    Ajay Devgn's film Drishyam 2 is going strong on weekdays. The movie crosses Rs 100 crore within 1 week. Check out the box office collection of Ajay Devgn-led Drishyam 2 

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The Ajay Devgn-starring Drishyam 2 had a successful opening week, grossing over Rs. 100 cr. Following a great opening weekend, the movie continued to hold up well over the week, with daily declines of only 10%. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Although the genre has its limits, the sequel factor has helped the movie draw in more viewers than it would have otherwise. Only Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva had a better opening week this year for an unadulterated Hindi picture than Drishyam 2.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    On its first Thursday, Drishyam 2 brought in about Rs. 8.60 crore, down barely 10% from Wednesday's levels and demonstrating a good trend. Despite the eagerly anticipated release of Bhediya, the strong trend has also ensured that the movie would have solid retention of shows in its second ticketing week. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    To maintain its trajectory toward a lifetime total of more than Rs. 200 cr nett, Drishyam 2 will aim for a second-week domestic figure of about Rs. 50 cr. The film can surpass The Kashmir Files in lifetime box office revenue, even if becoming the top-grossing Hindi picture of the year for an unadulterated Hindi film is a difficult feat.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Given that it stars Ajay Devgn, Drishyam 2 is doing very well abroad. The first week's gross receipts from the international circuit are 3 million dollars. The film will try to attain the 5 million dollar mark in its lifespan and find a spot in the top 5 greatest foreign grossers of 2022 for a sober Hindi picture.

    The day-wise nett India collections of Drishyam 2 are as follows:-
    Friday - Rs. 15 cr
    Saturday - Rs. 21 cr
    Sunday - Rs. 27 cr
    Monday - Rs. 11.75 cr
    Tuesday - Rs. 10.5 cr
    Wednesday - Rs. 9.65 cr
    Thursday - Rs. 8.60 cr
    Total = Rs. 103.50 cr
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi High Court bans use of Amitabh Bachchans voice, image without permission AJR

    Delhi High Court bans use of Amitabh Bachchan's voice, image without permission

    Dipika Kakar gets trolled for unnecessary attitude towards a fan who tried to help her from falling RBA

    Dipika Kakar gets trolled for unnecessary attitude towards a fan who tried to help her from falling

    Is Rashmika Mandanna in trouble? Her films Pushpa 2 and Varisu are banned in Karnataka? Read this RBA

    Is Rashmika Mandanna in trouble? Her films Pushpa 2 and Varisu are banned in Karnataka? Read this

    Kiara Advani, Ram Charan enjoy burgers during RC15 shoot in New Zealand RBA

    Kiara Advani, Ram Charan enjoy burgers during RC15 shoot in New Zealand

    Heres why Uorfi Javed cannot travel to UAE Hint it's not her dressing sense sur

    Here's why Uorfi Javed cannot travel to UAE; Hint: it's not her dressing sense!

    Recent Stories

    Delhi High Court bans use of Amitabh Bachchans voice, image without permission AJR

    Delhi High Court bans use of Amitabh Bachchan's voice, image without permission

    football Indian super league 2022-23, OFC vs CFC: Odisha FC edges past Chennaiyin 3-2 to rise to 3rd-ayh

    ISL 2022-23, OFC vs CFC: Odisha edges past Chennaiyin 3-2 to rise to 3rd spot

    MCD issues licences to 200 restaurants in Delhi to operate open-air dining; check details - adt

    MCD issues licences to 200 restaurants in Delhi to operate open-air dining; check details

    Dipika Kakar gets trolled for unnecessary attitude towards a fan who tried to help her from falling RBA

    Dipika Kakar gets trolled for unnecessary attitude towards a fan who tried to help her from falling

    Setback for Apple Brazil seizes hundred of iPhones after firm fails to sell smartphones without charger gcw

    Setback for Apple! Brazil seizes iPhones after firm fails to sell smartphones without charger

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon