Rumors of Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha's divorce have resurfaced, surprisingly involving another actress. Vijay's increasing political activity has fueled these rumors.

According to the ongoing rumors, Vijay is once again said to be in a troublesome marriage with wife Sangeetha Sornalingam. Allegations of a rumored divorce have remained commonplace for months, with the fandom constantly debating the actor's family life. There is still no word on what is happening from Vijay's or his family's end; nevertheless, on the digital front, the rumors continued to thrive.

Trisha's Name Drawn into Speculations

Adding spice to the rumors is the alleged involvement of actress Trisha Krishnan in the divorce rumors stated since the past year. Yet neither Vijay nor Trisha have expressed any comment on those rumors. Interestingly, Sangeetha was recently spotted at the airport along with their son Jason Sanjay. This was newsworthy not only due to the gossip but also because Jason is apparently set to enter direction soon, prompting more talks about the family.

Jana Nayagan - Vijay's Next Movie

While the tides of his political life and personal affairs certainly make for an active discussion, Vijay, on his part, continues to work on his film. The latest buzz is circulating around his new film, Jana Nayagan, which reportedly is a remake of the Telugu hit Bhagavanth Kesari. The large cast comprises Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Naren, Priyamani, and Mamitha Baiju. With such a large star-studded cast, the fans surely can't wait to see Vijay back on the screen.

Truth Still Concealed

Nevertheless, with the speculations surrounding Vijay's marriage and personal life filling the headlines, the truth remains uncertain until some official statement comes out. Meanwhile, the fans remain divided: some glued to his political interest and others to the alleged family troubles. What is apparent is that Vijay's political and film career continues to remain at the forefront.