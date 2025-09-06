The making video of Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited film Jana Nayagan has finally been unveiled as a special treat on director H. Vinoth’s birthday. Packed with glimpses of action and grandeur, the video has already ignited excitement among fans.

The biggest star in Tamil cinema, Vijay, has just announced his departure from films and to take up political work. He formed the Tamil Nadu Victory Party and already held two grand conferences — the first one at Vikravandi (October 2023) and the second one at Madurai (August 21, 2024), during which lakhs of supporters attended. Just as his political journey is making waves, so when it comes to fans of this much-vaunted film, Jana Nayagan, it is scintillating.

Star Cast and Crew

It has Pooja Hegde as the actress opposite Vijay and is produced by KVN Productions Jana Nayagan. Also, several power-packed names such as Bobby Deol, Gautham Menon, Prakash Raj, and Priyamani are included in the movie's cast. The music score is made by Anirudh Ravichander, raising the hype even higher. Touted as a political thriller, it is believed to be Vijay's final film as an actor, lending an emotional touch to the film for his fans.

Release Plans and Audio Launch Buzz

The film is set to release worldwide on Jan 9, 2026, and in tandem with Pongal celebrations. In the meantime, post-production is progressing fast, and according to reports, a grand audio launch event will be organized in Malaysia this December itself in conjunction with Christmas celebrations. This news has got public expectations high up.

Making Video Release on H. Vinoth's Birthday

The makers have been very tight-lipped about updates, but today they have surprised fans with a making video of Jana Nayagan, released on the birthday of director H. Vinoth. This video has given audiences glimpses of action sequences shot in containers, elaborate sets, and forest locations. It has come to expect some high-octane drama in store for audiences. Both Vijay and Anirudh make an appearance in the making visuals, making them buzz heavy on social media.

A High-Expectation Film

With Vijay entering politics, Jana Nayagan became much more than another film; it is an adieu gift for his cinema career. Fans are already enjoying the making video, counting the days when they would witness Vijay's last big-screen performance.

