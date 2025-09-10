Image Credit : Facebook/Ilaiyaraaja

Ilaiyaraaja has also released several solo albums and has achieved the feat of composing a full Western classical symphony. He is the first Tamil and Indian to achieve this feat. No one from Asian countries has achieved this feat so far.

The Tamil Nadu government will hold a tribute event for Ilaiyaraaja, who returned home after performing a symphony in London, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said. Accordingly, a grand tribute event will be held on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government at the Chennai Nehru Indoor Stadium on Saturday, 13.9.2025 at 5.30 pm under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Stalin.