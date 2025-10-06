Vijay Deverakonda took to Instagram to reassure fans that he was safe and well, asking them not to worry about the incident. The mishap occurred while he was traveling back to Hyderabad. A police complaint has been filed for insurance purposes.

Hyderabad (Telangana): Hours after his car met with an accident in Hyderabad, actor Vijay Deverakonda took to Instagram and reassured his fans that he is safe. "All is well. Car took a hit, but we are all fine," he posted, requesting his fans not to worry. Amid a tense moment, he eased the atmosphere with a quip that biryani could fix everything. "Went and did a strength workout as well and just got back home. My head hurts but nothing a biryani and sleep will not fix. So biggest hugs and my love to all of you. Don't let the news stress you," Vijay added. The mishap occurred near Undavalli in Jogulamba Gadwal district while Vijay was on his way back from Puttaparthi to Hyderabad. A Bolero vehicle suddenly turned right, causing Deverakonda's Lexus car to collide with it, resulting in minor damage to the left side of the vehicle.



"The car sustained damage on the left side, but there were no casualties. Vijay Deverakonda and two others were in the car. He immediately got into another vehicle, and his team filed a complaint with the police for insurance purposes," a police official informed. Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda has been in headlines lately, especially due to his alleged relationship with actor Rashmika Mandanna. The two reportedly got engaged a few days ago. Neither of the two have publicly announced the news of their engagement yet.





Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)