Fans of South Indian cinema are abuzz as Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have officially announced their wedding, set for early 2026. The couple’s big news has sparked excitement on social media, with fans eagerly speculating about the venue.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Set Their Wedding Date

"Rashmika and Vijay's wedding is planned to take place on February 26 at a palace in Udaipur. They have finalised one of the heritage properties. Much like their engagement, the plan is to keep the wedding as intimate as possible with only their loved ones in attendance." according to the latest sources.

While the couple is not revealing many details, reports suggest that the couple would have a private wedding with close family and friends present. True to their unassuming yet glamorous nature, fans are already imagining some attractive locations, and beautiful decor, and "star-spangled" celebrations which will follow. The chemistry and popularity of the couple in question have contributed to making this one of the most awaited celebrity weddings of recent times.

Vijay Deverakonda's name readily rings a bell when one thinks about Rashmika Mandanna. Both of them were essentially from the Telugu and Kannada film industries. The performances really captured the hearts of fans and many other things for which they brought a lot of headlines from earlier to now. The on-screen-off-screen chemistry between the two has made an enormous difference in their onlookers' lives. This wedding is thus an event for celebration not only in Tollywood but in the entire Indian cinema.