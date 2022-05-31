Vijay Babu case update: Malayalam actor, says he will return to India from Dubai on June 1

On Tuesday, May 31, the Kerala High Court accepted actor Vijay Babu's anticipatory bail application in the sexual assault case filed against him. On June 1, his lawyer notified the court that the actor would return to India from Dubai. The council had previously issued a return ticket for Monday, but it was cancelled owing to the pending anticipatory bail.

For the uninitiated, on April 22, a complaint was filed against Babu for alleged rape, and five days later, he was charged with identifying the survivor on a Facebook live. Earlier last month, the actor-passport producer's was seized.

According to the police, the actor's travel paperwork and visa are no longer valid because his passport has been seized. Babu was believed to have relocated from Dubai after exiting the nation last month, according to police.

Babu had assured the passport office that he was on a business trip and would be returning by May 24, according to the municipal police commissioner. The police had stated that they would wait until May 24 to take action.

Vijay Babu had applied to the Kerala High Court for anticipatory bail in the rape case that had been brought against him. It was a "effort to blackmail" him, he alleged. Babu is accused of sexually assaulting a female actor and then revealing the survivor's name via a Facebook live session. In his appeal, the producer-turned-actor stated that "the current tendency" was that "anyone may bring sexual claims against anyone for the purpose of notoriety" in order to destroy the image of a person who is prominent in society.



