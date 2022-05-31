Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vikram movie review out: Kamal Haasan is back with a bang; film is a blockbuster

    First Published May 31, 2022, 7:51 AM IST

    Vikram is produced by R Mahendran and Kamal Haasan's own production business Raaj Kamal Productions. The film features Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil while Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das 

    Vikram has raised the bar for multistarrers by being billed as an out-and-out action thriller with a strong ensemble. Suriya has a long cameo in the film, which also stars Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi.
     

    In the film, Kamal Haasan will play brutal yet intelligent RAW agent Arun Kumar Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, whose trailer has been making the rounds. Fans haven't seen Kamal Haasan at his full capacity on the big screen in quite some time. That is precisely what the film's trailer promises.
     

    Early reviews from persons who saw the film's initial copy have been released ahead of its June 3 release. The movie will be a hit, according to Umair Sandhu, a member of the Overseas Censor Board and a movie buff. He expressed himself on Twitter:"#Vikram First Copy is OUT & Inside Reports are Mindblowing! #KamalHaasan is Back with Bang !! Sure Shot Blockbuster on the way 🔥🔥."

    The song from Vikram's 'Pathala Pathala,' written and co-sung by Kamal Haasan and Anirudh, has already become a YouTube hit. Also Read: Pictures and Video: Nora Fatehi trolled for donning sexy velvet blue bodycon gown

    Other notable actors in the film include Gayathrie Shankar, Shanvi Srivastava, Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Arjun Das, and Antony Varghese. Music was composed by Anirudh Ravichander for the film, which was shot by Girish Gangadharan and edited by Philomin Raj. Vikram is produced by R Mahendran and Kamal Haasan's own production business Raaj Kamal Productions. Also Read: Nayanthara to copy Katrina Kaif's wedding style; know details

