- Home
- Entertainment
- Prabhas to Sanjay Dutt: Know the educational qualifications of 'The Raja Saab' cast
Prabhas to Sanjay Dutt: Know the educational qualifications of 'The Raja Saab' cast
The teaser for South superstar Prabhas' film 'The Raja Saab' has dropped, and fans eagerly await its release. Here's a look at the educational qualifications of the film's star cast.
| Published : Jun 17 2025, 04:55 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
18
Image Credit : instagram
1. Prabhas studied at Don Bosco Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Chennai, and DNR High School. He then completed his intermediate from Nalanda College, Hyderabad, and holds a B.Tech from Sri Chaitanya College, Hyderabad.
28
Image Credit : instagram
2. Sanjay Dutt completed his 12th grade. He enrolled in college but dropped out to pursue a career in films.
38
Image Credit : instagram
3. Malavika Mohanan holds a Mass Media degree from Wilson College, Mumbai. She aspired to be a cinematographer or director like her father but became an actress.
48
Image Credit : instagram
4. Nidhhi Agerwal completed her schooling at Debipur Milan Vidyapith and graduated in Business Management from Christ University, Bengaluru.
58
Image Credit : instagram
5. Boman Irani studied at St. Mary's School, Mumbai, and completed a 2-year waiter's course from Mithibai College, Mumbai.
68
Image Credit : instagram
6. Riddhi Kumar comes from an army family and has a degree in Philosophy.
78
Image Credit : instagram
7. Vennela Kishore has a Master's degree in Informatics Systems from Ferris State University, Michigan, after completing his graduation in Hyderabad.
88
Image Credit : instagram
8. Samuthirakani holds a BSc in Mathematics from Rajapalayam Raju College and a law degree from Ambedkar Law College.
Top Stories