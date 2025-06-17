Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu lashed out at paparazzi who surrounded her outside a gym in Mumbai after her workout.

South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, currently frequently seen in Mumbai, was seen talking on her phone while leaving the gym. Paparazzi were waiting for her outside. As Samantha arrived, they greeted her with "Good morning, Samantha madam." This seemed to irk her, and she snapped at the paparazzi before getting into her car.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media and has drawn criticism. Many have expressed their displeasure with both the paparazzi and Samantha.

Fans Criticize Samantha

Netizens have been sharing their opinions on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's behavior. One user wrote, "When they need fame and media attention, they behave completely differently. Look at how they behave now." Another commented, "Let a new movie release, the behavior will automatically change." Someone questioned, "Where does so much arrogance come from after a failure?"

One user stated, "Just because everyone's job is different, one shouldn't insult someone and leave." Another asked, "Why is she in Mumbai? Why doesn't she go back to her hometown?" Regarding the paparazzi, one person wrote, "It has become common for them to be humiliated." Another commented, "Paparazzi should respect the personal lives of celebrities." One user said, "She insulted the media." However, some comments also supported Samantha, saying, "Why are you torturing her like this?"

Samantha's Film Journey

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Telugu and Tamil film industries. After completing her studies, she entered the modeling field, which led to film opportunities. Samantha made her acting debut with the romantic film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (2010). Her performances in the 2012 films Neethanae En Ponvasantham and Eega were widely praised, earning her the Filmfare Award for Best Actress.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has starred in several successful films like Dookudu (2011), Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (2012), Attarintiki Daredi (2013), Kaththi (2014), Theri (2016), 24 (2016), Mersal (2017), and Rangasthalam (2018). She didn't have any film releases in 2024. In 2023, her film Shaakuntalam was released. Similarly, Kushi, in which she starred opposite Vijay Deverakonda, did not achieve significant success.

After her divorce from actor Naga Chaitanya, Samantha was diagnosed with the rare autoimmune disease myositis. This led to a break from cinema for a few years. She has now returned to acting and has also started her own production company to produce films with unique storylines.