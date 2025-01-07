VIDEO: Triptii Dimri in Finland, enjoys Northern Lights; WATCH her magical moment

Actor Triptii Dimri got a fantastic start to the New Year while standing under the Northern Lights in Finland. The Bad Newz star posted a video of her dream-come-true moment and described how she pursued lights for three hours before seeing the amazing event.

Triptii shared a video of herself seeing the Northern Lights and commented, "Standing beneath the Northern lights, all I could say was thank you. Thank you universe, for this wonder and for letting me start the year with a heart so full. 3 hours of chasing lights and it was so worth it. What a Night."



Before the end of the year, the actress provided a glimpse of the'magical' 2024 she had imagined. "Wrapping up the year with memories that mattered and blessings that felt like magic....I’m so grateful for all the love, growth and lessons I’ve learned this year...Here’s to carrying hope and dreams into 2025. Happy New Year! (sic)," in her annual wrap-up piece.

Triptii had a great 2024, making a lasting impact in Bad Newz, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, with Kartik Aaryan. Her first Bollywood film, Laila Majnu, was also re-released, and fans praised it. This year, the actress will feature in Vishal Bhardwaj's Arjun Ustra, and she will shortly join Ranbir Kapoor in the highly awaited Animal Park.

Triptii Dimri began 2025 on a fantastic note with her magnificent Northern Lights encounter. Stay tuned for more information about this beautiful actress, who continues to inspire with her love of travel and adventure.

Latest Videos