Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava breaks records, Surpasses Shah Rukh Khan's Hit in Box Office

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava has achieved an extraordinary milestone by overtaking Shah Rukh Khan's Hit film to become the third highest-grossing film in Indian cinema. 

Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Apr 10, 2025, 10:51 AM IST

Vicky Kaushal's latest historical drama Chhaava has achieved a remarkable achievement by surpassing Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to become the third biggest hit in Indian cinema. This milestone highlights the growing appeal of content-driven films in the industry.

Box Office Triumph

Chhaava has reached an impressive mark of ₹599.15 crore in domestic net collections, Just crossing Jawan's ₹582.31 crore. Its Telugu release contributed significantly, showcasing its pan-Indian achievements and strong audience reactions along with critics appreciation.

ALSO READ: 'Chhaava' FIRST review OUT: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna delivers stellar performances; Check


Other than hindi audience, Chhaava also roared high in the Telugu states collecting 16 crores in nealy 3 weeks of run. This film has become the seventh Indian film to enter the 600 crore club along with massive hits like Kalki 2898AD, Jawan, RRR, KGF etc. 

Despite the further releases of many big stars like Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan and Salman Khan's sikander, Chhaava didn't tilt a bit and had it's run successfully.

ALSO READ: Chhaava BREAKS records, surpasses Pushpa 2 and Stree 2 at box office

Based on the life of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Chhaava captivated audiences with its gripping narrative and stellar performances by the cast. Vicky Kaushal's portrayal of the historical King has been widely praised for its authenticity and depth.

