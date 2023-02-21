Video: Sonu Nigam says, 'Sab Theek Hai', 'all okay' post-Chembur concert attack; singer spotted at the airport

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sonu Nigam made his first public appearance since the incident on Monday (Feb 20) evening during a performance. On Tuesday morning, the ace singer was photographed at the Mumbai airport. When he exited his car to approach the airport gate, he was met by a swarm of anxious photographers who inquired about his status. Sonu, on the other hand, assured them multiple times that everything was OK. 

    Before leaving for the airport, the singer told the paparazzi everything was well. As the paparazzi questioned how he was, he replied that everything was “all okay”. The photographers also requested him to take care of himself, to which he responded with a flying kiss.  He was dressed in a camouflage sweatshirt and track pants. 

    Social media users and fans, too, took to the comment section to show their concern. One user wrote, “Its good to see he is fit n fine 👏" while another comment read, “Relieved to see him"

    For the uninitiated, Sonu Nigam was playing in Chembur on Monday night when a guy described as Swapnil Prakash Phaterpekar assaulted him and his colleagues over a selfie. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Sonu's guru, Ghulam Mustafa Khan's son, close helper Rabbani Khan, and his bodyguard were injured in the brawl. Later that night, he talked with the media and announced that he had filed an FIR against his assailant. 

    Following the incident, Sonu lodged a complaint at the Chembur police station, prompting police to file a case. He told the reporters after filing the complaint, “After the concert, I was coming down from the stage when a man held me. Then he pushed Hari and Rabbani, who came to save me. Then I fell on the steps. Rabbani could have died today if some iron rods were lying down. He was pushed in such a way... you could see in the video...Even I was about to fall.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    After Sonu's complaint, a case was registered under IPC sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), the police said.

    Sonu Nigam was performed during the festival's conclusion, which lasted four days. It is a well-known cultural festival where several other well-known performers have previously played. According to accounts, someone from the organizer's crew attempted to mess with Sonu's manager, Saira.

    (Inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2023, 11:16 AM IST
