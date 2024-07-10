Video: Orry rejects Vada Pav during Ambanis’ pre-wedding party in Portofino; reason will SHOCK you

Celebrity influencer Orry Awatramani, or Orry, released a video from the Portofino event during the Ambani party. In his YouTube vlog, he enjoyed the variety of food, and showcased the fun he had while enjoying the party.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are preparing for the wedding and are now enjoying their pre-wedding rites. Celebrity influencer Orry Awatramani, nicknamed Orry, released a video from the Portofino event held during the Ambani's celebration. In his video, he tried various foods and showed how much fun he had at the party. The event was set up like a huge reception, with visitors wandering from vendor to stand, trying various delights.

They discuss the meal and even taste dishes off one other's plates. The feast includes a variety of pastas, cheeses, and bombolones combined with different sauces. What drew notice was Orry and Tania Shroff visiting a kiosk with the 'greatest vada pav in Portofino.'

Also Read: Actress Bhoomi Shetty roams around European forest with flower in her ear; See PICS

They both appeared eager, but Orry discovered a hair in his first mouthful. While Orry declined the Vada Pav, Tanya indicated a desire for a bite. Apart from that, they had Manali rolls with chips smashed within.

A few months ago, the pre-wedding festivities were held in Portofino, Italy. Many Bollywood celebrities attended the event, including Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and others.

Also Read: Anant Ambani, Radhika Wedding: Isha wore mom Nita's Jadau necklace

The auspicious Shubh Vivah of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will take place on July 12. The wedding will be followed by Shubh Aashirwad the next day, with the last ceremony, Mangal Utsav or wedding banquet, taking place on July 14. The couple recently celebrated their sangeet night, which included performances by pop musician Justin Biber and Punjabi pop singers Badshah and Karan Ahuja under the stars.

Latest Videos