The J-K government has closed dozens of resorts and over half of the tourist destinations across the region following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam.

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has closed down dozens of resorts and over half of the region's tourist spots, following a recent terror attack at the picturesque meadows of Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 civilians.

A minimum of 48 resorts have been closed across the Union Territory, which is renowned for its scenic valleys and breathtaking mountains. The shutdown impacts a number of prominent locations, including Yousmarg, Doodpathri, Aharbal, and Bangus Valley, along with eco-tourism spots like Eco Park Khadniyar and resorts such as Padshapal and Cherry Tree Resort. Authorities have indicated that some areas could reopen once the security situation stabilizes.

At the same time, 39 tourist destinations continue to welcome visitors, with heightened security arrangements implemented to safeguard public safety.

Meanwhile, India has strongly denounced the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, describing it as the deadliest assault on civilians since the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Addressing the United Nations during the launch of the Victims of Terrorism Association Network (VoTAN), Deputy Permanent Representative Yojna Patel emphasized the enduring trauma experienced by victims and their families. She expressed gratitude for the international community’s support following the tragedy and stressed the critical need for accountability in counter-terrorism initiatives. Patel also condemned Pakistan for its backing of terrorist activities and urged collective international action to address such threats.