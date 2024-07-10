Entertainment

Anant Ambani, Radhika Wedding: Isha wore mom Nita's Jadau necklace

At Anant Ambani's haldi celebration, Isha Ambani elegantly donned a South Indian ensemble, but it was her adornments, borrowed from her mother Nita Ambani, that captured spotlight

Isha Ambani shares a strong bond with her mother, Nita Ambani, and they often share fashion items, displaying their beauty and intelligence

During Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities, Isha Ambani and Nita Ambani have been showcasing each other's fashion statements, turning heads with their stunning looks

At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's after-haldi party, Isha Ambani wore a beautiful South Indian look, featuring a blue-toned lehenga with lotus motifs and zari work

Isha paired her blue lehenga with a beige-toned choli and a pink-hued dupatta, creating a vibrant and elegant ensemble for the occasion, reflecting her impeccable fashion sense

She enhanced her look with defined brows, thin kohl strokes, a black bindi, and soft glossy lips, adding subtle yet striking touches to her overall appearance

Isha's middle-parted braid, adorned with gajra and a real gold hair accessory, completed her South Indian bridal-inspired hairstyle, exuding traditional elegance

Her accessories included jadau neckpiece with emerald drops, heavy kundan earrings attached to small jhumkis, and beige-toned bangles, perfectly complementing her exquisite outfit

