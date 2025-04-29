Sikandar to Costao: 8 Movies and Web Series to stream on OTT THIS May
May 2025 brings a thrilling lineup of OTT releases, featuring suspense, action, and drama, including Salman Khan’s Sikandar among several highly anticipated movies and web series.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Costa releases on May 1st. Nawaz will be seen playing the role of a customs officer. This crime drama film will stream on Zee5.
Salman Khan's Sikandar didn't do well at the box office. Now the film is releasing on OTT. It can be viewed on Netflix from May 30th.
The web series Kul: The Legacy of Raging Bulls will stream on Jio Hotstar on May 2. It stars Nimrat Kaur, Riddhi Dogra, Amol Parashar, Gaurav Arora.
The crime thriller Black White and Grey-Love Kills is releasing on Sony Liv on May 2. It stars Tigmanshu Dhulia, Deven Bhojani, Edward Sonnenblick, Hakim Shahjahan, Anant Jog in lead roles.
The web series The Royals will stream on Netflix from May 9. It stars Ishaan Khattar, Bhumi Pednekar, Sakshi Tanwar, Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi, Milind Soman, Dino Morea, and Chunky Pandey.
The web series The Royals will stream on Netflix from May 9. It stars Ishaan Khattar, Bhumi Pednekar, Sakshi Tanwar, Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi, Milind Soman, Dino Morea and Chunky Pandey.
The web series Junoon-Dream, Dare Dominate is going to stream on Jio Hotstar. It can be watched from May 16. It stars Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles.
Salman Khan's film Sikandar could not do much wonders at the box office. Now the film is being released on OTT. It can be seen on Netflix from May 30.