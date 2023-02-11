Video of the day: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest workout post is not to be missed-watch now

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a warrior, as seen by her recent training video. The actress is a fitness fanatic who never misses an opportunity to work out.

    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 11, 2023, 1:48 PM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an inspiration in everything she does, from her acting career to personal fights and health concerns. She is a fighter, as seen in her recent exercise video. Truly amazing. With her 'hard exercise' session at the gym, the actress squats into the weekend like a boss.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a fitness video on her Instagram story. The actress works out even on weekends and can be seen doing squats with gym equipment on her shoulder. Another inspirational item to observe in the training session is the band-aid on her hand. On Friday, she received an injection for Myositis therapy.

    She definitely believes in working hard, as her exercise video description states. She added a caption to the exercise video, "If it's hard, do it hard!! Nobody said it would be ok."

    Samantha took to Instagram yesterday to post a photo with her pals Rahul Ravindra and Nandu Reddy while she undergoes myositis therapy at home. The Yashoda actress said that she is receiving IVIG injections at home for antibodies as part of her Myositis therapy. Samantha wrote, "Monthly IVIG Party!! New Normal."

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu Professional front
    Samantha eagerly awaits the release of her much-anticipated mythological flick Shaakuntalam. The film was supposed to be released this month, on February 17, but it was pushed back. Shaakuntalam will now be released in cinemas globally on April 14. Shaakuntalam will be released in 3D in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, among other languages.

    She will also appear as the female protagonist in Shiva Nirvana's romantic comedy Kushi. The film's principal actor is Vijay Deverakonda. The shoot has restarted, and the film will likely be released soon. The actress also appeared in Russo Brothers' Citadel, directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK and starring Varun Dhawan. The show is an Indian rendition of the same-named international series.

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2023, 1:48 PM IST
