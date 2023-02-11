Super Bowl 2023: Britney Spears to perform with Rihanna? Here's what we know

Fans have taken over the excitement and made their best guesses as the day approaches after Rihanna chose to make an appearance after seven long years and present her biggest songs on the stage of the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. The "Queen of Pop-Song" is a reason, as she has taken over the internet, with admirers speculating on everything from how she will end her 13-minute presence to what she will be fashioned as.

Others are interested in who Rihanna would work with at her mega-live stage event, which will be a big occasion for her considering that she will stand in for her son after 7 long years and go to the stage to honour her Caribbean ancestry to encourage black women.

Though Madonna's performance of "Party Rock" with the rap group LMFAO or Missy Elliott at Katy Perry's has not aged well or been forgotten by the crowd for the halftime show, it is one of the most severe concerns to be solved, and how can we figure out who it may be?

Of course, I don't have any specific knowledge. However, as someone who has been a fan of RiRi since "Pon de Replay" debuted on TRL (RIP), I feel equipped to add some solid rivals into the mix. One of the most difficult obstacles the vocalist encountered was selecting a song for the set list. So we can only speculate on who will join Rihanna on stage. Collaborations with musicians such as Jay-Z, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Shakira, Maroon 5, and Paul McCartney have proven to be incredibly popular events, so having someone as a guest on her big day would undoubtedly steal the show.

Britney Spears and Rihanna together at the Super Bowl in 2023?

Britney Spears and Rihanna collaborated on a remix of her popular song "S&M," which they performed live at the 2011 Billboard Music Awards. Spears is now officially out of conservatorship, and a performance on one of the biggest stages would be fitting.

However, there is no sign that Spears will perform alongside Rihanna. In truth, TMZ said Spears has been struggling with mental health concerns and may seek medical help after her family and friends thought she needed a "intervention," according to sources close to the singer.

While no formal proof has been provided, Britney's husband torched the evidence on her behalf, stating that "no intervention" happened since it was "unnecessary." "Unfortunately, there is a lot of panic in the media right now, but Britney is OK, and most of this has been overdone and twisted," a source told the site.