VIDEO: 'Meri shaadi ho rahi hai,' says Sobhita Dhulipala as she dances to dhol beats before marrying Naga

Sobhita Dhulipala married Naga Chaitanya wedding: The couple married on December 4 in Hyderabad. A video of Sobhita dancing to the tune of her baraat was discovered on several social media platforms.

On December 4, actor Sobhita Dhulipala married Naga Chaitanya at Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios. While the couple posted romantic photos from their wedding ceremony, a new video from the big day has emerged on social media. The video shows Sobhita, dressed as a bride, having fun and dancing to her baraat music while getting her hair and makeup done.

The video, shared with the caption, "Glowing with love and just the right touch of magic," captures Sobhita exclaiming, "Meri shaadi ho rahi hai (I am getting married)." The actor's makeup artist, Shraddha Mishra, is seen working on her eye makeup and elaborate hairstyle.

In the video she says, "Now I am feeling shy." Moments later, she begins dancing to the dhol rhythms, Vijay's Vaathi Coming, and Allu Arjun's big songs, which are apparently playing at her baraat. Sobhita commented on the video, "Baaraat FOMO is real."

Naga Chaitanya's father, Nagarjuna, was the first to share wedding pictures of the couple. "Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family, dear Sobhita—you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives (sic)," he captioned the photos.

After the wedding, Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya went to the Srisailam Mallikarjuna shrine with Nagarjuna. This was their first public appearance as a married couple.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya have supposedly been dating since 2022. They got engaged on August 8 in front of family and close friends.

