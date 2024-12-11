VIDEO: 'Meri shaadi ho rahi hai,' says Sobhita Dhulipala as she dances to dhol beats before marrying Naga

Sobhita Dhulipala married Naga Chaitanya wedding: The couple married on December 4 in Hyderabad. A video of Sobhita dancing to the tune of her baraat was discovered on several social media platforms. 

VIDEO Meri shaadi ho rahi hai,' says Sobhita Dhulipala as she dances to dhol beats before marrying Naga Chaitanya RBA
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 1:42 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 1:43 PM IST

On December 4, actor Sobhita Dhulipala married Naga Chaitanya at Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios. While the couple posted romantic photos from their wedding ceremony, a new video from the big day has emerged on social media. The video shows Sobhita, dressed as a bride, having fun and dancing to her baraat music while getting her hair and makeup done. 

The video, shared with the caption, "Glowing with love and just the right touch of magic," captures Sobhita exclaiming, "Meri shaadi ho rahi hai (I am getting married)." The actor's makeup artist, Shraddha Mishra, is seen working on her eye makeup and elaborate hairstyle.

Also Read: Hyphen, Kay to Tira: Celebrity-owned makeup brands to know in 2024

In the video she says, "Now I am feeling shy." Moments later, she begins dancing to the dhol rhythms, Vijay's Vaathi Coming, and Allu Arjun's big songs, which are apparently playing at her baraat. Sobhita commented on the video, "Baaraat FOMO is real."

Naga Chaitanya's father, Nagarjuna, was the first to share wedding pictures of the couple. "Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family, dear Sobhita—you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives (sic)," he captioned the photos.

Also Read: Who is Mohan Babu? Know about Telugu star's 7 TOP controversies

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)

After the wedding, Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya went to the Srisailam Mallikarjuna shrine with Nagarjuna. This was their first public appearance as a married couple.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya have supposedly been dating since 2022. They got engaged on August 8 in front of family and close friends. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Crime Patrol fame Sapna Singh's 14-year-old son found dead; drug overdose feared AJR

Crime Patrol actor Sapna Singh demands justice after 14-year-old son's suspicious death; two arrested

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan divorce news, the couple dances to 'Desi Girl'; video goes VIRAL (WATCH) RBA

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan divorce news, the couple dances to 'Desi Girl'; video goes VIRAL (WATCH)

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal sparks chaos in Time God task as contestants battle for power [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal sparks chaos in Time God task as contestants battle for power [WATCH]

Ed Sheeran's 2025 India tour: Tickets on sale TODAY; find out where and how to book AJR

Ed Sheeran's 2025 India tour: Tickets on sale TODAY; find out where and how to book

VIDEO Anurag Kashyap dances with his daughter Aaliyah at her sangeet; take a look RBA

VIDEO: Anurag Kashyap dances with his daughter Aaliyah at her sangeet; take a look

Recent Stories

bajaj pulsur KTM 125 Duke Top 5 College Bikes 2024: Performance, Price, Features anr

Bajaj Pulsar to Duke: Top 5 Bikes for College Students in 2024

Crime Patrol fame Sapna Singh's 14-year-old son found dead; drug overdose feared AJR

Crime Patrol actor Sapna Singh demands justice after 14-year-old son's suspicious death; two arrested

Top 10 countries with largest gold reserves in 2024 check out India rank gcw

Top 10 countries with largest gold reserves in 2024; Check out India’s rank

LIC Crorepati plan: Invest Rs 500 monthly to earn Rs 1 crore in 25 years vkp

LIC Crorepati plan: Invest Rs 500 monthly to earn Rs 1 crore in 25 years

Strong bones to Immune system: Know benefits of milk with dates before going to sleep at night anr

Strong bones to Immune system: Know benefits of milk with dates before going to sleep

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon