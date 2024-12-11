Who is Mohan Babu? Know about Telugu star's 7 TOP controversies

Mohan Babu, a renowned actor, has lived a life steeped in controversy. His behavior and speech have often sparked disputes. Let's delve into the controversial incidents that have revolved around him.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 1:04 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 1:04 PM IST

Controversies in Mohan Babu's Life

Veteran actor Mohan Babu has been the center of numerous controversies throughout his long career. Let's discuss some of them. Mohan Babu is known for his short temper and outspoken nature, often disregarding the feelings of others. He has been accused of assaulting actors on set and disrespecting senior actors. Self-promotion is another notable trait.

article_image2

Alleged Assault on Actresses

Mohan Babu has been accused of assaulting several actors on set, which he has admitted to. During the filming of Pedarayudu, one of his biggest blockbusters, he allegedly assaulted and humiliated an actress in public. He also reportedly harassed and assaulted Shilpa Shivanand, sister of Sakshi Shivanand, on the sets of Vishnu's debut film.

article_image3

Alleged Betrayal of Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth and Mohan Babu share a close friendship. Rajinikanth often seeks advice from Mohan Babu. When land prices were low in Jubilee Hills, Rajinikanth reportedly considered buying some. However, Mohan Babu allegedly misled him and dissuaded him from the purchase.

article_image4

Resentment Towards Chiranjeevi

At the Telugu cinema's 75th-anniversary celebrations in 2007, Chiranjeevi was awarded the Legendary Actor award. Mohan Babu publicly expressed his disapproval, questioning his own ineligibility despite a prolific career. This incident marred the celebratory mood.

article_image5

Disrespectful Remarks about Akkineni

At an event, Mohan Babu claimed that Annapurnamma considered him a better actor than Akkineni Nageswara Rao. ANR, present at the same event, rebuked him. This video continues to circulate online.

article_image6

MAA Election Controversy

The 2021 Movie Artists Association elections were highly contentious. Prakash Raj and Vishnu competed for the presidency. Mohan Babu allegedly verbally abused Banerjee, a member of Prakash Raj's panel. Prakash Raj accused Mohan Babu of misconduct.

article_image7

Conflict with Manoj

Mohan Babu allegedly orchestrated an attack on his younger son, Manoj, and ordered him to leave their home. Manoj filed a police complaint alleging threats from his father and stepmother. A TV9 reporter was also assaulted and hospitalized.

article_image8

Bomb Blast Incident

In 1997, Mohan Babu narrowly escaped a bomb blast that killed over 25 people. Both he and Paritala Ravi sustained minor injuries. These are just a few instances of the controversies surrounding Mohan Babu.

