Hardik Pandya and Mahika Sharma dressed in red for a Diwali celebration, prompting relationship rumours as their festive outfit went viral online.

Cricketer Hardik Pandya confirmed his relationship on Instagram after months of speculation. Two years after splitting from Natasa Stankovic, he stated he is dating model Mahieka Sharma. On Monday, the pair celebrated Diwali in crimson traditional attire. Their matched holiday outfit as they left a star-studded Diwali celebration went viral.

Festive yet straightforward, Mahieka looked stunning in a red bandhani salwar suit with black leggings and white slip-on sandals. Hardik, however, looked great in a red kurta with black pants and loafers, adding his characteristic dark shades and gold accessories.

Fans dubbed the duo the "new power couple" of cricket and Bollywood due to their chemistry and similar outfits. Photos and videos of the two from Diwali have gone viral.

Mahaieka posted photos from her beach vacation with Hardik on Instagram to celebrate the cricketer's birthday.

Mahieka Sharma posted a video on Instagram Stories of herself getting dressed in a pink outfit for a special event. A photo of her new lover, Hardik Pandya, with the crown, cake, and hamza emojis was also posted. She added ‘Daddy’s Home’ to the Story.

Videos of Hardik and Mahieka from the Mumbai airport became viral on October 10. Hardik Pandya then posted a beach photo of himself and Mahieka on Instagram. They spent a peaceful seashore time together, looking comfortable and joyful.

Mahieka Sharma is seven years younger than Hardik. She won Model of the Year at the Indian Fashion Awards and appeared on ELLE and Grazia covers. Tanishq, Vivo, and Uniqlo have used Mahieka in advertisements. She frequently wears Tarun Tahiliani, Manish Malhotra, and Anita Dongre.